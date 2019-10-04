As Celgene (CELG) Market Value Declined, Holder Halcyon Management Partners LP Cut Its Stake; Capital Growth Management LP Has Lowered Its Itau Unibanco Holding S. A. (ITUB) Position by $4.50 Million; Stock Price Rose

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 50,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 553,241 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.14M, down from 603,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $99.87. About 2.45M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CEO MARK ALLES SPEAKS ON CELGENE CALL; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding S. A. (ITUB) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 13.70 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.01 million, down from 14.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Holding S. A. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 48.71 million shares traded or 175.75% up from the average. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 14/05/2018 – Itau BBA Adds Embraer, Exits Latam Airlines, Cuts Itau: 13F; 14/03/2018 – MAJORITY OF BRAZIL’S CADE FAVORS ITAU-XP DEAL W/ RESTRICTIONS; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABL; 15/05/2018 – Brazil’s banks sound alert on anemic corporate loan growth; 12/04/2018 – ltau Unibanco- Conference call Invitation; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO TAPS BOARD MEMBER RICARDO VILLELA MARINO TO HEAD NEWLY-CREATED STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Itau’s IDRs to ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; Assigns ‘B(EXP)’ to T1 Notes; 10/04/2018 – BRAZILIAN BANKS WILL OFFER CHEAPER CREDIT LINES FOR CUSTOMERS USING MORE THAN 15 PCT OF OVERDRAFT LINES FOR 30 STRAIGHT DAYS -INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht makes progress in bank talks as bond deadline nears; 08/03/2018 – ITAU SEES CHILE 2018 GDP GROWTH AT 3.6%: REPORT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Budros Ruhlin And Roe accumulated 0.36% or 2,851 shares. Bessemer Group invested in 6,867 shares. Tang Capital Mgmt Lc holds 1.4% or 111,844 shares in its portfolio. Terril Brothers Inc has 0.76% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 25,795 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability reported 159 shares. Dupont Mngmt has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Janney Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 4,219 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams invested in 5,870 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Com invested 0.34% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Sei Investments holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 29,147 shares. Boston Prns accumulated 1,012 shares or 0% of the stock. Monetary Management Grp Incorporated stated it has 1,375 shares. Clean Yield has 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Sequoia Fin Ltd Liability has 54,634 shares. Whitebox Advisors Ltd stated it has 2.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 9.68 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 1.98 million shares to 16.11 million shares, valued at $158.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retail Opportunity Invts (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 1.15M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ).

Analysts await Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ITUB’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.83 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.