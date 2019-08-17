As Celgene (CELG) Market Value Declined, Holder Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Decreased Its Holding; Glendon Capital Management LP Stake in Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Boosted by $1.91 Million

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 78.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 16,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 4,409 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 20,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $94.74. About 1.99M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 05/03/2018 Parkinson’s Institute and Clinical Center Collaborates With Denali Therapeutics to Explore New Endpoints for Clinical Studies; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 24/04/2018 – Sofinnova leads $32.4 million round for Italy’s EryDel; Celgene expands collaboration with Zymeworks $CELG $ZYME; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 19/04/2018 – Celgene Corp Announces Changes to Its Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 47,713 shares as the company's stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 2.93 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.83M, up from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 1.99M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene (CELG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene is Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs Celgene’s fedratinib for myelofibrosis – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers (BMY) Beats on Q2 Earnings & Sales, Raises View – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dowling & Yahnke Lc has 0.17% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv holds 303 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested 0.23% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Co reported 461,510 shares stake. Johnson Invest Counsel owns 30,938 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.41% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 2,171 were reported by Zacks Inv Mgmt. Bluefin Trading Llc accumulated 0.94% or 68,700 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd stated it has 311,259 shares. Alpine Associate Management Incorporated reported 2.14M shares stake. Dynamic Capital holds 4.84% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 14,171 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 223,455 shares. Caprock invested in 0.09% or 4,842 shares. 10,642 are owned by Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 4,140 shares.

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend – Benzinga" published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Why Shares of CF Industries Are Climbing Today – Yahoo Finance" on August 01, 2019.