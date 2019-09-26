As Celgene (CELG) Market Value Declined, Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $4.64 Million; Petrus Trust Company Lta Continues to Hold Stake in F M C (FMC)

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 50,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 553,241 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.14M, down from 603,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $98.56. About 2.58 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 07/05/2018 – Celgene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite St; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy in Patients with Late Stage Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at ASCO Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Hans Bishop Elected to Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Nohla Therapeutics Announces Closing of $45 Million Series B Financing; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.59M, up from 177,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $87.67. About 816,689 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES PAUL GRAVES NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY CEO; 09/03/2018 – Pierre Brondeau Will Continue to Lead FMC Corp. as President, CEO and Chairman; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q EPS $1.96; 13/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CUSTOMERS “FAR MORE FOCUSED” ON SECURITY OF SUPPLY THAN PRICE AS DEMAND POISED TO GROW – CFO; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS DIVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE A PRE-TAX BOOK GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 800 MLN; 15/05/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.61; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PIERRE BRONDEAU WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold FMC shares while 142 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 109.73 million shares or 1.74% less from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 126,009 are owned by Prudential Financial. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Charter Trust reported 4,403 shares. Sasco Ct invested in 377,768 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs owns 328,400 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hrt Limited Liability reported 8,545 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon has invested 0.06% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Gotham Asset Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Moreover, Next Fin Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Northeast Finance Consultants holds 28,575 shares. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Limited Liability has 0.44% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 562,327 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.02% or 719,341 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust stated it has 432,336 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 9,202 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn Com owns 2,883 shares.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $564.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 13,256 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 253,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,394 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.55 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. York Advsr Lc holds 2.59 million shares or 9.71% of its portfolio. Hgk Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 347 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Ltd Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 850,914 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors owns 23,826 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. 500 were accumulated by Hartford Fincl Inc. Toth Advisory Corporation reported 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cetera Advisor Lc invested in 0.04% or 12,584 shares. Prentiss Smith And Company reported 0.49% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 23,510 shares. Capital Financial Advisers Limited has 128,155 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.07% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 367,152 shares. Zweig holds 270,217 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc reported 1,925 shares stake. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owns 7.11% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 878,246 shares.

