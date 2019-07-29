As Celgene (CELG) Market Valuation Rose, Wendell David Associates Has Cut Holding; Okumus Fund Management LTD Raised Its Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Position by $6.27 Million as Stock Price Declined

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Celgene (CELG) by 81.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 63,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 78,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Celgene for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $92.76. About 3.57M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS & PROFITS; 24/04/2018 – CELGENE SAYS OZANIMOD STUDIES CONSISTENT W/ PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Celgene Corporation (CELG) of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $BLUE $CELG BCMA CAR-T focus likely on the 2 deaths; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s: Celgene’s Accelerated Share Repurchase Credit Negative; 11/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.26; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.19M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39 million, up from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $616.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.4. About 4.11M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $2.44 earnings per share, up 31.18% or $0.58 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.72B for 9.50 P/E if the $2.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16.66 million shares. Ledyard Bank & Trust accumulated 2,329 shares. Wright Investors Service, a Connecticut-based fund reported 17,078 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com accumulated 82,087 shares. Hong Kong-based Myriad Asset Mgmt has invested 1.84% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Horan Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 20,618 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 0.19% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 26,266 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.26% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Barclays Public Limited Company has 2.94 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Ltd has invested 2.67% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Pitcairn Co has 4,402 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Il has invested 0.71% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). South State holds 0.39% or 40,601 shares. The Missouri-based Atwood And Palmer Inc has invested 1.16% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 8,619 are held by Northrock Prtnrs Limited Liability Co.

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31 million and $642.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher (NYSE:DHR) by 3,642 shares to 85,967 shares, valued at $11.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Int’l (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene is Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie LLP Announces $55 Million Settlement in Antitrust Class Action Against Celgene – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Opdivo & Eliquis Drive Bristol-Myers (BMY) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biotech Stock Roundup: BIIB Q2 Earnings Top & CELG’s Otezla Label Expanded – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Major Biotechs See Rising Tide in Short Interest – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17.14 million are owned by Vanguard. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 529,034 shares. Blackrock reported 11.04 million shares. 917,800 are owned by Apg Asset Nv. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 568,169 shares. Reliance Of Delaware accumulated 16,381 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Old National State Bank In stated it has 28,202 shares. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) invested in 13,159 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kbc Gp Nv owns 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 1,783 shares. Cna Fincl, a Illinois-based fund reported 33,560 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 8,376 shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc owns 3.38 million shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 49,753 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 29,877 shares.

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Realogy: Down But Not Out – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About Realogy Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:RLGY) 5.4% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Realogy Holdings Stock Fell 45.5% in May – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Showing #REALPride: Realogy Celebrates Pride Month – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Realogy Holdings Corp. Investors (RLGY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 119,300 Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares with value of $999,734 were bought by Schneider Ryan M..