As Celgene (CELG) Market Valuation Rose, Tekla Capital Management Boosted Position by $8.62 Million; Capital Planning Advisors Stake in Citigroup (C) Has Lowered by $938,618

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 66.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 15,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 22,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $70.82. About 12.11M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL APPLY DUE DILIGENCE SCREENING TO POTENTIAL CLIENTS GOING FORWARD; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED BY 94.5 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 19/03/2018 – CYPRUS COOP BANK PICKS CITIGROUP TO FIND BUYER FOR BANK, ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – Activist investor ValueAct gives all-clear signal on banks with $1.2 billion Citi stake; 29/03/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 17/05/2018 – EGYPT’S BANQUE MISR HIRES CITIGROUP FOR $500 MLN LOAN; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 11/05/2018 – Citi Named Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year by GlobalCapital; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Issuer Rating To Citigroup Global Markets Deutschland Ag

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corporation (CELG) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 91,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.03 million, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $90.87. About 3.99M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 07/05/2018 – Celgene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS GRANTED CELGENE AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE FOR ABX-1772, A PRECLINICAL DRUG CANDIDATE DISCOVERED BY ABIDE; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45, EST. $8.32

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Wednesday, February 13.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubs Ag London Brh (AMU) by 24,200 shares to 36,530 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 4,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,679 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 28,454 shares to 34,891 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,720 shares, and cut its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (NYSE:RDY).