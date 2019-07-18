As Celgene (CELG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bath Savings Trust Co Has Decreased Its Holding by $6.53 Million; As Qts Realty Trust (QTS) Share Price Rose, Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Cut Holding

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc (QTS) by 19.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 27,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,032 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22 million, down from 143,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Qts Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.11. About 100,852 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 28.35% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 25/04/2018 – QTS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: QTS MAY FACE MORE HOLDER PRESSURE IN FUTURE; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC – INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD FOR COMPENSATION COMMITTEE CHAIR WILLIAM GRABE AT MAY 3 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Company’s 2018 Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Agrees with Land & Buildings That Change is Warranted on QTS Board; 02/04/2018 – Clint Heiden Joins QTS as Chief Revenue Officer; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS BELIEVES QTS REALTY TRUST SHOULD EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 31/05/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – ANNOUNCED A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH RELUS CLOUD TO PROVIDE CLOUD MIGRATION SUPPORT; 24/04/2018 – QTS ENTERS CLOUD & MANAGED SERVICES PARTNERSHIP WITH GDT

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (CELG) by 70.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $90.39. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD AND CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS AND PROFITS; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 04/05/2018 – $CELG Slide on Ozanimod and CC-112273 metabolite; 23/05/2018 – CELG EQUITY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plain; 08/03/2018 – CYTEIR THERAPEUTICS NAMES CELGENE'S MARKUS RENSCHLER CEO; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 02/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Net $846M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Denali Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNLI)

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 9.22 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AbbVie Announces Lifting of FDA’s Partial Hold on CANOVA Study – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FDA Accepts Sanofi’s BLA for Myeloma Candidate to Review – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bristol-Myers (BMY) Down 11.6% YTD: What Lies Ahead in 2H19? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Top 8 Tech Stocks of 2019 (So Far) – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene (CELG) Stock Moves -0.28%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Analysts await QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. QTS’s profit will be $30.47 million for 20.50 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QTS Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cloudalize Chooses QTS Piscataway Data Center for Global Expansion – PRNewswire” on January 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “QTS Expands International Platform with the Strategic Acquisition of Two Data Centers in the Netherlands – PRNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “QTS Realty Trust, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “QTS Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – PRNewswire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “QTS announces $240M JV for Virginia data center with Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.