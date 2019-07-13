As Celgene (CELG) Market Valuation Rose, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Upped Position by $1.13 Million; As Electronic Arts (EA) Shares Declined, Anderson Hoagland & Co Increased by $318,645 Its Position

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 50.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 3,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,745 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $952,000, up from 6,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $92.82. About 2.40M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA)

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.93. About 3.03 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite St; 10/04/2018 – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Nanobiotix Have an Agreement to Run lmmunotherapeutic Pre-Clinical Research in Lung Cancer Combining NBTXR3 and Nivolumab; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS About $8.95 Ex-June Dilution; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.96; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with Neurodegenerative Diseases; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 04/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Them of the May 29, 2018 Securit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 0.15% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Coatue Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.95% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Alps Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.02% or 25,049 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab accumulated 526,921 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Investment Serv Wi accumulated 8,706 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Macquarie Limited accumulated 76,734 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon accumulated 2.20M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Fil holds 1.50 million shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Communication holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 341,119 shares. Sit Inv Associates has 0.05% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 16,175 shares. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd holds 11,200 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 9,684 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust holds 210 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Leisure holds 0.74% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 8,608 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. 12,000 shares valued at $1.23 million were sold by Bruzzo Chris on Monday, February 11. 10,000 shares valued at $1.01 million were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Tuesday, February 12. Schatz Jacob J. had sold 3,000 shares worth $306,330.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ion Geophysical Corp by 28,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $289,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,956 shares, and cut its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Ltd Llc owns 6,998 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 133,436 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2,147 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 967,945 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt owns 2,893 shares. Cadence Bancorporation Na reported 5,013 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.23% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Peddock Cap Advsr Limited Liability Co has 11,906 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 3,532 shares. Westpac holds 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 69,921 shares. Papp L Roy Associates invested in 0.08% or 4,900 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc reported 87,948 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0.05% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Tdam Usa accumulated 0.09% or 13,208 shares. Jag Mgmt Ltd Company reported 11,577 shares.

