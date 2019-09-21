As Celgene (CELG) Market Valuation Declined, York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Raised Its Stake; As Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Winfield Associates Has Increased Stake

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 31.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 23,780 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, up from 18,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $76.01. About 3.83M shares traded or 35.00% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 854.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 2.32 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 2.59M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $239.31M, up from 271,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 5.39 million shares traded or 40.54% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Denali Capital CLO XII, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; Publishes New Issue Report; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 15/05/2018 – The PM bureau: $CELG, Fidelity backed – Seattle’s Nohla closes $45M to bring novel stem cell treatment for leukemia to late-stage trials; 29/05/2018 – DEADLINE TODAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PLANNED ASR WILL UTILIZE PART OF EXISTING BOARD AUTHORIZED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AS WELL AS PART OF NEW AUTHORIZATION; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS GRANTED CELGENE AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE FOR ABX-1772, A PRECLINICAL DRUG CANDIDATE DISCOVERED BY ABIDE; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Azar calls out a Celgene drug for price hikes that are hurting Medicare; 15/05/2018 – Edmond de Rothschild Adds Zimmer Biomet, Buys More Celgene: 13F

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 614,673 shares to 269,500 shares, valued at $15.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 42,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,050 shares, and cut its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership invested 0.06% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 41,404 shares. Amp Limited holds 284,865 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Citadel Limited Com has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Parkside Natl Bank Tru reported 727 shares. 114 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca). Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 188,808 shares. Canandaigua Bank & has 14,370 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Johnson Counsel holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 22,891 shares. Empyrean Capital Prtn Lp holds 6.34% or 1.54M shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Capital invested in 0.01% or 741 shares. Heritage Mngmt Corp holds 29,278 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Seizert Capital Prns Ltd Llc invested in 256,660 shares. Bailard holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 35,672 shares.

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95 million and $192.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 14,122 shares to 7,615 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.