As Celgene (CELG) Market Valuation Declined, Water Island Capital Increased Holding by $106.52 Million; Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Shareholder Prince Street Capital Management Raised Position by $2.78 Million as Stock Declined

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 1323.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 1.16 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.12 million, up from 87,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $99.77. About 2.61M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Celgene Corporatio; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – WITH MULTIPLE CATALYSTS FOR GROWTH EXPECTED OVER NEXT 12 TO 18 MONTHS, REAFFIRMING 2020 OUTLOOK; 27/04/2018 – AnaptysBio To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Net $846M; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 20/03/2018 – Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA; 22/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204026 Company: CELGENE

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 34.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 112,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84 million, up from 83,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $91.53. About 166,027 shares traded. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) by 488,366 shares to 19,675 shares, valued at $524,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spark Therapeutics Inc (Put) by 472,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,600 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 48 are held by Lifeplan Financial Grp. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 107,202 shares. Invesco Limited holds 9.74 million shares. Adage Cap Group Inc Ltd Liability invested in 13.37 million shares or 3.08% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Corporation reported 0.37% stake. Asset stated it has 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 334,968 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) reported 7,535 shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Limited Co has 63,000 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Cibc World Mkts Incorporated accumulated 208,734 shares. Amer Research And Mngmt Com stated it has 16,690 shares. Pentwater Cap Limited Partnership reported 5.72% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) owns 114 shares. City Hldg Co has invested 0.05% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Boston Family Office Lc holds 0.12% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio.

