As Celgene (CELG) Market Valuation Declined, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Decreased Stake by $787,908; First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Verizon Comm (VZ) Position by $461,085

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 8,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 74,734 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, down from 83,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $94.2. About 2.35M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS ABIDE RECEIVED UNDISCLOSED PAYMENT AND WILL BE ENTITLED TO CERTAIN MILESTONE PAYMENTS AND ROYALTIES ON COMMERCIAL SALES; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Those ‘negative’ views that investors have about Celgene may be ‘warranted,’ one analyst says; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 30/05/2018 – Celgene and Chinese Partner BeiGene Verge in Opposite Directions; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 06/03/2018 – News On Juno Therapeutics Inc. (JUNO) Now Under CELG; 30/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Announces Early Exercise Of Its Option To Acquire F-star Gamma; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Comm (VZ) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 363,010 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.47M, down from 370,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 11.03M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22,951 shares to 231,999 shares, valued at $25.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 40,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maine-based Bangor Retail Bank has invested 0.68% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Advisors Asset Management holds 1.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 1.12 million shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 27,504 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. New Hampshire-based Ledyard Retail Bank has invested 0.71% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc invested 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). North Star Invest Mngmt reported 99,758 shares. Coastline Company accumulated 70,237 shares. Amer Natl Insur Tx owns 0.81% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 260,273 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 2.15 million shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L, a Illinois-based fund reported 34,700 shares. Estabrook holds 0% or 268,006 shares in its portfolio. Denali Advisors Ltd holds 2.57% or 290,000 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest Management owns 10.90 million shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 0.72% or 516,378 shares. California-based Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.39% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 56,684 shares to 85,523 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 24,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.