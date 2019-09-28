As Celgene (CELG) Market Valuation Declined, Manikay Partners Has Upped Stake; As Williams Sonoma Com (WSM) Share Price Rose, Sg Americas Securities Increased Its Position

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 511,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $136.81M, up from 969,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $98.85. About 4.24M shares traded or 18.32% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 02/04/2018 – Tis the Season for the Reason to Visit Tuolumne County’s Yosemite for Nearly 30 Days of Christmas; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO INCREASE NUMBER OF POTENTIAL PRODUCTS IT CAN DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE FROM EIGHT TO TEN; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.46, REV VIEW $14.81 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 10/04/2018 – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Nanobiotix Have an Agreement to Run lmmunotherapeutic Pre-Clinical Research in Lung Cancer Combining NBTXR3 and Nivolumab; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS About $8.95 Ex-June Dilution; 05/04/2018 – Long-Term Celgene (CELG) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Celgene Corporation; Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ABOUT $8.45, WITH DILUTION FROM JUNO

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc Com (WSM) by 76.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 5,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 12,669 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $823,000, up from 7,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $67.93. About 728,320 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.5%; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 EPS $4.12-EPS $4.22; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises Dividend to 43c Vs. 39c; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.12 – $4.22; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Pottery Barn Comparable Brand Rev Growth 2.7%; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $5.26 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q West Elm Comparable Brand Rev Growth 9%; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.12 TO $4.22; 07/05/2018 – BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2018 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage Lineup; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q EPS 54c

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 35,000 shares to 375,000 shares, valued at $14.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 534,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,205 shares, and cut its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bailard, a California-based fund reported 35,672 shares. Enterprise Service reported 0.01% stake. Gladius Capital Management Lp reported 67 shares stake. State Street holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 29.81M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 136,671 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Contravisory Investment invested in 0.02% or 670 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg invested in 0.26% or 100,112 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Knott David M has invested 0.62% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Private Wealth Advsrs holds 0.39% or 11,851 shares in its portfolio. Community Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Envestnet Asset reported 112,033 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 23,826 shares. Td Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 244,673 shares.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $14.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr Long Online Shrt by 17,448 shares to 21,106 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quaker Chem Corp Com (NYSE:KWR) by 3,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,624 shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold WSM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.29 million shares or 4.39% less from 82.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.05% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 53,485 shares. Coldstream Capital Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Brinker Capital holds 0.04% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 15,630 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 4,264 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0% or 41,582 shares. Utah Retirement System owns 14,888 shares. First Personal Fin Svcs owns 405 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Llc reported 4,211 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 27 shares. Next Finance Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Sterling Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 12,800 shares. Twin Cap Management Incorporated stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% or 13,900 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company reported 24,802 shares.

