As Celgene (CELG) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Truenorth Trimmed Its Holding; As Moody’s (MCO) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Holding

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 92.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 4,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 350 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33,000, down from 4,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $95.53. About 1.21 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45, EST. $8.32; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 23/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM – TRADERS; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – IN TOTAL, ZYMEWORKS IS NOW ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $1.64 BLN IN FUTURE PAYMENTS FOR ENTIRE COLLABORATION; 06/03/2018 – CELGENE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF JUNO THERAPEUTICS; 26/04/2018 – Crestline Investors Refinances $361 Million Denali Capital CLO Xll; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION & PLANS T; 30/04/2018 – Biotech ETFs Fall After Morgan Stanley Comment On Celgene — MarketWatch; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Moody’s Corporation (MCO) by 60.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 2,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 1,630 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295,000, down from 4,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Moody’s Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $219.01. About 263,313 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $921 Million Of Subprime Issued Between 2001 And 2007; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial A1 To Columbus State Community College’s (OH) Proposed Series 2018a Bonds; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Perry Public Schools, Ml’s GO to Baa3; outlook stable; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Domestic & General’s Ratings With Stable Outlook And Changes Rating Methodology; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Price Target Raised to $176.00/Share From $172.00 by Morgan Stanley; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s sees limited impact of US tariffs on Chinese exports, economy; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to lnactive HECM RMBS issued by Nationstar HECM Loan Trust 2018-1; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Highland L.S.D., Oh’s Goult Bonds

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Celgene, Bristol-Myers and AbbVie still to report earnings this week: Hereâ€™s what to expect – MarketWatch” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene (CELG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celgene (CELG) Presents Data on Pipeline Candidates at ASCO – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs Celgene’s fedratinib for myelofibrosis – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene (CELG) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Raises Revenue Guidance – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

