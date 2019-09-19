As Celgene (CELG) Market Valuation Declined, Harvest Management Raised Stake by $9.28 Million; Boys Arnold & Co Maintains Stake in United Technologies (UTX)

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 447.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 89,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 109,534 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.26M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $137.66. About 1.65M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 1441.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 100,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 107,920 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.98M, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $98.67. About 2.87 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Them of the May 29, 2018 Securit; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Delivers No-Drama Quarter Following Series of Setbacks; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE – ASR PROGRAM WAS FUNDED WITH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND & PROCEEDS OF COMMERCIAL PAPER BORROWINGS CO EXPECTS TO REPAY BY END OF 2018; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Will Shr 50% of U.S. Costs and Profits; 22/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204026 Company: CELGENE

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Biogen vs. Celgene – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Celgene teams up with Immatics in cancer immunotherapies – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celgene News: CELG Stock Jumps on Sale of Otezla to Amgen – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Biogen, Acceleron terminate drugs after poor trials – Boston Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Amgen’s Spending Billions to Buy This 1 Drug; Plus Heart Disease Has a New Enemy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership owns 0.05% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1,617 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 367,152 shares. Adirondack Trust Communications has 1,491 shares. Riverpark Limited Liability Company holds 39,218 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields And Co Ltd Liability Com reported 7,140 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 55,809 are owned by Bluecrest Capital Management. 15,892 were reported by First Midwest Retail Bank Trust Division. The California-based Aperio Grp Inc Ltd has invested 0.2% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Fin Architects reported 986 shares. Farmers Comml Bank reported 1,134 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.23% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Limited Partnership invested in 2.2% or 1.00M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Girard holds 13,434 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Martin Inv Mgmt Limited Com has 2.07% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Rmb Llc owns 11,744 shares. Franklin Resources reported 0.38% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) stated it has 5,652 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. 49,658 are owned by Shufro Rose Co Ltd Liability. Hudson Bay Capital LP has 0.14% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cacti Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 164,324 shares or 1.63% of their US portfolio. 57,190 were reported by Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Pacific Mngmt has 0.06% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Brown Brothers Harriman invested 0.11% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Spark Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Federated Pa reported 0.02% stake. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Com reported 6,087 shares stake. Northern Trust invested 0.3% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).