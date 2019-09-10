As Celgene (CELG) Market Valuation Declined, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Decreased by $1.52 Million Its Stake; Tig Advisors Decreased Its Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) Position by $677,600 as Stock Declined

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.40% . The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.55. About 489,403 shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 15/05/2018 – Tronox Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 21/03/2018 – TRONOX IN BUY PACT TO SELL ELECTROLYTIC OPS; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX LTD – CONFIDENT CAN DETERMINE AN APPROPRIATE AND PROPORTIONATE RESOLUTION TO ANY VALID CONCERNS OF COMMISSION; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TRONOX ENTERS INTO PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SELL ELECTROLYTIC OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD – CO AND AMIC AGREED THEY WILL ENTER INTO SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT RELATING TO RESPECTIVE RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS AS SHAREHOLDERS OF SPV; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX LTD – TRONOX MUST RESPOND TO STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS BY EARLY APRIL 2018; 27/03/2018 – Tronox at Barclays, Chemical ROC Stars Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Tronox’s Outlook To Positive; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX – AMIC WILL CREATE SPECIAL PURPOSE VEHICLE IN SAUDI ARABIA AND CONTRIBUTE OWNERSHIP INTEREST ALONG WITH $322 MLN OF DEBT CURRENTLY HELD BY AMIC; 27/03/2018 – TRONOX CFR B1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK FROM STABLE

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 78.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 16,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 4,409 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 20,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $97.39. About 908,397 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 28/03/2018 – ABIDE & CELGENE ENTER WORLDWIDE LICENSE PACT FOR ABX-1772; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Gilla Kaplan Retiring From Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Additional $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization and Plans to Execute a $2 Billion Accelerate; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO IMPLEMENT AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s: Celgene’s Accelerated Share Repurchase Credit Negative; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 06/03/2018 – News On Juno Therapeutics Inc. (JUNO) Now Under CELG; 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE $100M UPFRONT, $50M INVESTMENT BY CELGENE

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.82B for 9.44 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 261,645 shares. Birchview LP holds 41.32% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 699,011 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc reported 46,324 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life has 0.04% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Tuttle Tactical has 27,089 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Co reported 88,560 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 9,652 shares stake. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Management Inc Or owns 44,963 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability accumulated 0.26% or 11,638 shares. New York-based Jane Street Gp Ltd Co has invested 0.1% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 2.70 million shares. Halcyon Partners Ltd Partnership owns 603,710 shares. Inv Advisors Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Umb Comml Bank N A Mo owns 7,854 shares. Grp has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 23.53% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.17 per share. TROX’s profit will be $35.84M for 10.18 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Tronox Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 112 investors sold TROX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Ltd holds 45,144 shares. Corsair Management LP holds 1.08% in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) or 267,606 shares.

