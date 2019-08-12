As Celgene (Celg) (CELG) Share Price Declined, Augustine Asset Management Has Increased by $1.22 Million Its Position; Texas Instruments (TXN) Holder Cambridge Trust Company Lowered Holding

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (Celg) (CELG) by 52.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 12,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 37,951 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, up from 24,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp (Celg) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $95.14. About 2.70M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – WITH MULTIPLE CATALYSTS FOR GROWTH EXPECTED OVER NEXT 12 TO 18 MONTHS, REAFFIRMING 2020 OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 30/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Hans Bishop Elected to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Reaffirms 2020 Outlook

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 44.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 9,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 11,891 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 21,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $120.61. About 5.78 million shares traded or 14.96% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh reported 225,280 shares. Redmile Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.49% or 535,700 shares in its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Synovus Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). North Star Inv Mngmt Corp invested in 4,310 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The Wisconsin-based Johnson Group has invested 0.04% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Selway Asset has 1.8% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 28,553 shares. Aimz Invest Limited Liability holds 37,945 shares. Moreover, Dock Street Asset Mgmt has 0.1% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Freestone Capital holds 2,738 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 243,861 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Edge Wealth Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Swiss Comml Bank invested in 2.33 million shares. Ipswich Management accumulated 0.16% or 5,170 shares.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total System Services (Tss) (NYSE:TSS) by 5,316 shares to 48,963 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bank (Ibn) (NYSE:IBN) by 48,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 438,649 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (Tsm) (NYSE:TSM).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Drugs Under FDA Review With Blockbuster Potential – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: CELG, ALGN, DOV – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Celgene Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CELG or VRTX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “J&J Submits BLA for Subcutaneous Formulation of Darzalex – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5,033 shares to 74,698 shares, valued at $16.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 201,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 542,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HOG, TXN, SWK – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “See How Intel Corp Ranks Among Analysts’ Top Dow 30 Picks – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: SOXX, NVDA, TXN, AMD – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Product Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 21.38 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.05% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership accumulated 5,080 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bancshares Of Hawaii invested in 36,950 shares. Koshinski Asset Management Inc reported 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0.37% or 3.21 million shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.11% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Lpl Financial Limited Com holds 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 150,028 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0.02% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 453 shares. 4,955 are owned by Lvw Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Amica Retiree Med Trust owns 4,616 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Blackrock holds 0.31% or 65.34 million shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Bank invested 1.97% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Charter Trust accumulated 33,909 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Cibc Asset Inc stated it has 131,338 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.