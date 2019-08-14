As Celgene (Call) (CELG) Stock Declined, Holder Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Lowered by $1.24 Million Its Holding; Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Stake In Disney Walt Co (DIS) Was Lifted

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 60.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 8,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 13,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $134.92. About 37,638 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) (CELG) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 442,200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.72 million, down from 455,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $94.1. About 417,505 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Crestline Denali CLO XVI, Ltd./LLC; 23/05/2018 – CELG EQUITY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plain; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 21/05/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: EVOTEC AND CELGENE ENTER INTO STRATEGIC ONCOLOGY PARTNERSHIP; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 22/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New and Updated Data across a Range of Blood Diseases at EHA 2018; 13/04/2018 – Celgene’s Revlimid Weekly Retail Sales Fell 0.4%: Symphony; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Casualty invested in 1.82% or 20,000 shares. Group One Trading Lp accumulated 51,449 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.39% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nottingham Advisors Inc reported 0.05% stake. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.56% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 130,393 shares. Broad Run Investment Llc owns 1.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 222,009 shares. Davis, a Alabama-based fund reported 55,112 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 97,199 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. 12,585 were accumulated by Griffin Asset Mngmt. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Incorporated (Ca), a California-based fund reported 11,485 shares. Ci owns 286,800 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc reported 16,073 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Donaldson Management Limited reported 41,928 shares stake. Pentwater Capital Mngmt LP owns 1.76 million shares or 2.47% of their US portfolio. Stoneridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter stated it has 6,865 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt reported 27,089 shares. Swedbank has 975,328 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 89,522 shares. Ww Asset Management accumulated 0.22% or 44,850 shares. Bath Savings Tru has invested 0.58% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Chem Comml Bank invested in 0.07% or 6,951 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mgmt Or has invested 1.36% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Brandywine Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 393,950 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Fin invested in 0.39% or 92,344 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp owns 6,001 shares. Klingenstein Fields Company Ltd holds 0.52% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 101,815 shares. 17,072 are held by First Midwest Fincl Bank Trust Division. North Carolina-based Smith Salley Assoc has invested 0.17% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

