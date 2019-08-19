As Celgene (Call) (CELG) Share Price Declined, Holder Artal Group Sa Has Cut Its Position; Cummins (CMI) Shareholder Aull & Monroe Investment Management Boosted Its Holding

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $149.16. About 1.39 million shares traded or 10.15% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) (CELG) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 750,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.76M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Celgene Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $95.37. About 1.24M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 03/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Expanded Class Period in Securities Class Action Filed against Celgene Corporation; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene; 29/05/2018 – DEADLINE TODAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Announces Early Exercise Of Its Option To Acquire F-star Gamma; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 04/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt’s Jaundice Drug, Celgene Lifts Outlook: Health Wrap; 21/05/2018 – I talked to George Golumbeski about his departure from Celgene, and his new plans for biotech $CELG

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 250,000 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $16.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tg Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 800,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Biotech Stock Roundup: BIIB Q2 Earnings Top & CELG’s Otezla Label Expanded – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Jounce Therapeutics Announces Update on Strategic Collaboration with Celgene Corporation – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs Celgene’s fedratinib for myelofibrosis – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Celgene Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene is Now Oversold – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Group reported 6,998 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability holds 767,321 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Channing Management Limited Liability owns 93,168 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. David R Rahn & Associates Inc accumulated 16,420 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 0.82% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Loeb holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Headinvest Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.3% or 11,297 shares. 33,219 were reported by Regentatlantic Lc. Private Wealth Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.42% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Terril Brothers holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 39,720 shares. Swiss State Bank owns 2.33M shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement has 1.50M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Haverford accumulated 5,432 shares. National Registered Advisor holds 7,572 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 1.15 million shares or 0.41% of the stock.