As Celestica (CLS) Stock Declined, Moab Capital Partners Raised Stake by $1.92 Million; As Viacom New (VIAB) Share Value Rose, Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Cut by $736,513 Its Holding

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 427.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 319,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The hedge fund held 394,344 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69M, up from 74,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.65M market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.29. About 196,139 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 Celestica Files Form 20-F; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica: Deepak Chopra Appointed to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 25,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 387,589 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.58 million, down from 412,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.94. About 5.14 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is likely to replace CBC chief Les Moonves if no merger deal is reached with Viacom, sources tell CNBC; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: ONLY WANT FINANCING HELP FOR BIGGEST FILMS; 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job; 14/05/2018 – Viacom shares move towards high of the day after sources say that it had reached deal with CBS on share ratio for merger before today’s lawsuit; 22/05/2018 – Academy and Grammy Award Winner, Jamie Foxx to Host “BET Awards” 2018; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS IN COURT FILING IN DELAWARE THAT IT TRIED WITHOUT SUCCESS TO NEGOTIATE STANDSTILL WITH CBS CORP CBS.N; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues Redstones firm over Viacom merger; 16/05/2018 – NAATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC (NAI) SAYS IT IN COURT FILING IT MADE CLEAR THAT IT WOULD RETAIN CONTROL OVER CBS, AND CBS REPEATEDLY DISCLOSED NAI’S CONTROL TO STOCKHOLDERS; 09/03/2018 – silew: Viacom, CBS not in active merger discussions: sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc and CBS Corp are no; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: CBS makes lowball offer to buy Viacom

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71M and $307.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 23,332 shares to 55,958 shares, valued at $10.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J Alexanders Hldgs Inc by 80,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,592 shares, and cut its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $310.00M for 8.20 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.