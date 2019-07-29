As Celestica (CLS) Shares Declined, Shareholder Pzena Investment Management Has Increased Its Holding; American Trust Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding by $314,226 as Stock Declined

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,431 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 39,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 5.45M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Celestica Inc. (CLS) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 1.18 million shares as the company’s stock declined 18.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.97M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.55 million, up from 2.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $904.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 349,266 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 41.19% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Rev $1.5B; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions; 12/03/2018 Celestica Files Form 20-F

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wsfs Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 27,454 shares to 658,829 shares, valued at $25.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 388,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 579,112 shares, and cut its stake in Key Corp (NYSE:KEY).

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18M and $129.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7,936 shares to 41,144 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 10,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,715 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).