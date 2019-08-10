As Celestica (CLS) Share Value Declined, Pzena Investment Management Has Increased Its Position; Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Shareholder Dearborn Partners Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Declined

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 32.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 6,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 12,534 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, down from 18,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.27B market cap company. It closed at $47.13 lastly. It is down 38.35% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Celestica Inc. (CLS) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 1.18 million shares as the company's stock declined 1.12% . The hedge fund held 3.97 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.55 million, up from 2.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 551,399 shares traded or 48.63% up from the average. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Plc by 289,867 shares to 667,887 shares, valued at $117.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX) by 29,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.22M shares, and cut its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

More notable recent Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Celestica Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Celestica: Down But Not Out – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Celestica Inc. (CLS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6,626 shares to 125,596 shares, valued at $24.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) by 11,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 395,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.37 million activity. 15,000 shares valued at $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. Hollub Vicki A. bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80 million. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of stock or 9,100 shares. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Wednesday, June 12. Another trade for 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 was made by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust reported 14,367 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Savant Cap Limited Liability Co has 4,422 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems accumulated 32,771 shares. Avalon Advsr Limited Com has 0.16% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Koshinski Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 32,929 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.47% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cullinan Inc holds 69,600 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru Company, California-based fund reported 7,135 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments Incorporated invested 0.74% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Natl Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 47,886 shares. Cohen And Steers invested in 0.01% or 35,012 shares. Cushing Asset LP stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 17,421 shares in its portfolio. Field And Main Bank & Trust owns 1,200 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.