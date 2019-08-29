As Celestica (CLS) Share Price Declined, Hawk Ridge Management Has Cut by $5.49 Million Its Position; Wesbanco Bank Decreased Its Celgene (CELG) Stake by $3.66 Million as Stock Price Declined

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 58.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 38,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 27,734 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, down from 66,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $96.96. About 749,109 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 19/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 21/05/2018 – Slipping out the back door — BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul $CELG; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45, EST. $8.32

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 42.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 686,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 910,242 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $820.61M market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.39. About 51,852 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Rev $1.5B; 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B; 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica: Deepak Chopra Appointed to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Korea has 0.35% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 822,351 shares. California-based Montecito Comml Bank And Tru has invested 0.15% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Pura Vida Invests Ltd owns 50,000 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Capstone Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.4% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Johnson Financial Grp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Terril Brothers Incorporated stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Interocean Cap Limited Liability accumulated 3,523 shares. Oppenheimer & Incorporated reported 139,046 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.18M shares. New York-based Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.33% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 26,426 shares. David R Rahn & Assocs invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Adell Harriman Carpenter Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 12,215 shares. 7.35 million are held by D E Shaw And.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 18,205 shares to 181,358 shares, valued at $14.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.11 earnings per share, down 283.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Celestica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% negative EPS growth.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaspine Hldgs Corp by 27,000 shares to 546,824 shares, valued at $8.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 126,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC).