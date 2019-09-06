As Celestica (CLS) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Guardian Capital LP Has Upped Position; Bbr Partners Has Lowered Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $527,139

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 4,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 18,638 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 23,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $139.3. About 1.96M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 10.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 597,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 6.07 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.37 million, up from 5.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77M market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 125,947 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c; 18/04/2018 – Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc; 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Rev $1.5B; 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions; 12/03/2018 Celestica Files Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stoneridge Prns Limited Liability Com holds 17,490 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Davidson Kempner Cap Lp owns 250,000 shares. Wills Fincl Group Inc has invested 1.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Com accumulated 63,352 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Ci reported 286,800 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Bkd Wealth Advisors Lc invested in 0.39% or 41,954 shares. Pennsylvania accumulated 9,192 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 2.32M shares. 2,844 are held by Alpha Windward Ltd Llc. National Bank Of Stockton holds 1.04% or 18,306 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Fcg Advisors Lc has invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hightower Trust Service Lta stated it has 96,569 shares. 14,451 were accumulated by Hodges Capital Management. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Lc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Proffitt And Goodson Inc has 0.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 32.25 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $769.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,490 shares to 88,160 shares, valued at $10.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI).

More notable recent Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “7 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Celestica: Down But Not Out – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Celestica: Some Downside To Consider – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Donald Smith Drills Into Miners, Oil in 2nd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Celestica Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Toronto Stock Exchange:CLS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.