As Celestica (CLS) Market Valuation Declined, Hawk Ridge Management Has Decreased Stake by $5.49 Million; Parthenon Boosted Churchill Downs (CHDN) Holding by $3.76 Million; Stock Price Rose

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 41,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 62,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, up from 20,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $122.71. About 181,717 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 42.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 686,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 910,242 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $919.47M market cap company. It closed at $7.16 lastly. It is up 41.19% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c; 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Rev $1.5B; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retail Value Inc by 26,508 shares to 373,743 shares, valued at $11.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Frontdoor Inc by 450,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 901,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Seaspine Hldgs Corp.

Analysts await Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.11 earnings per share, down 283.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Celestica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% negative EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assoc reported 10,669 shares stake. Brinker Capital holds 0.05% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 13,339 shares. Mesirow Financial Mgmt invested 1.09% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 27,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 67,741 shares or 0% of its portfolio. North Star Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 6,342 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Tru Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Park Corporation Oh reported 4,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Bluestein R H stated it has 3,000 shares. Prudential Incorporated accumulated 344,260 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Eagle Asset Inc holds 138,440 shares. Numerixs Inv reported 0.06% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.43% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

