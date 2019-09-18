As Celegene (CELG) Stock Declined, Shareholder Kellner Capital Upped Stake; Oakmont Partners Has Lowered Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $1.66 Million as Stock Price Declined

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Celegene Corp (CELG) by 28.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 41,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 188,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42 million, up from 147,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Celegene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $98.67. About 2.87 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE STILL OPEN TO DEALS; DOESN’T NOTE ANYTHING SPECIFIC; 30/04/2018 – Biotech ETFs Fall After Morgan Stanley Comment On Celgene — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – OncoMed to Present Multiple Preclinical Abstracts Related to Immuno-Oncology Programs at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – ASR PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON OR BEFORE AUGUST 31, 2018; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 06/04/2018 – Check out today’s peer review: Abeona appoints new chief as Timothy Miller moves to CSO; Maxine Gowen passes Trevena baton to Carrie Bourdow; Scott Smith out in Celgene revamp; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 35.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 11,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 21,478 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99 million, down from 33,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.4. About 3.38 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $223.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andarko Pete Corp (NYSE:GG) by 402,050 shares to 177,950 shares, valued at $12.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T holds 0.02% or 9,569 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl Corp reported 0.04% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd owns 7,535 shares. Mcf Ltd holds 0% or 100 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Prudential Public Ltd Company reported 316,220 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Fort Ltd Partnership accumulated 12,205 shares or 0.22% of the stock. First Midwest Bank Division has 15,892 shares. 1,626 were reported by Nuwave Invest Limited Liability Corporation. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 1.5% or 373,965 shares. Tompkins invested in 904 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 4,630 are owned by Rmb Cap Lc. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 1.99M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bokf Na reported 32,551 shares. West Oak Cap Lc invested in 400 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Liberty Tax Agrees To Pay 44% More For Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Celgene’s CC-486 successful in late-stage AML study – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Powerful Tool Can Give You Instant Diversification – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene (CELG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: All Eyes On Aimmune, Ritter Stumbles In Late-Stage Study, Catalyst Shelves Offering Plans – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $522.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 9,791 shares to 25,009 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.30 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson’s Definitive Tests (Part 1) – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Itâ€™s Time to Short Johnson & Johnson Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Axsome Shares Flirt With Record High: How Much Upside Is Left? – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc holds 274,141 shares or 2.52% of its portfolio. Culbertson A N & Company Inc holds 73,353 shares or 2.84% of its portfolio. Paradigm Financial Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Lc has invested 0.25% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Illinois-based Advisory Research Incorporated has invested 0.67% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Missouri-based Hm Capital Lc has invested 1.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Smead Management Inc invested in 259,139 shares. Eastern Comml Bank reported 1.6% stake. Stratford Consulting Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.77% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Markston Int Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.71% or 43,849 shares. Somerset Gp Limited Liability Com reported 0.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Segment Wealth Management Ltd invested in 48,336 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Bonness Enter, a -based fund reported 39,038 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 58,369 shares.