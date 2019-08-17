As Celanese Del (CE) Valuation Rose, Nli International Raised Stake; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) Cut as Stock Price Declined

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 42.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 5,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 19,910 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 13,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $110.3. About 621,915 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Long-Fiber Thermoplastic Products; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases in Asia; 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 09/03/2018 Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increase; 23/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Tate & Lyle, Celanese; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Delivering Annualized Adjusted EBIT Increase of About 15% From 2017 Through 2020; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Corporation Increases Dividend 17 Percent and Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS WILL BE REVIEWING STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 30/04/2018 – CELANESE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE ACETYLS R&D TECHNOLOGY PACT WITH SWR

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 16.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 2,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 13,040 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 15,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.25% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.56. About 25.38M shares traded or 140.55% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3,230 shares to 12,130 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,015 shares, and has risen its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan stated it has 1,407 shares. Moreover, Tdam Usa has 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,970 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Company holds 0.4% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 37,041 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corp reported 46,111 shares. Roosevelt Investment Gru invested in 0.17% or 7,399 shares. 192,200 are owned by Keywise Capital Mgmt Limited. Aperio Lc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pictet Asset reported 0.11% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hsbc Public Ltd Com owns 0.4% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1.23 million shares. Endurance Wealth Management holds 1,800 shares. Tiedemann has invested 0.13% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Everence Mngmt stated it has 10,774 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Duff And Phelps Investment Mgmt holds 6,430 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Capital Advsrs Lc owns 1,735 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mgmt Gru Limited Partnership invested in 9,400 shares. 50,415 are held by American Interest Gp. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Greystone Managed has invested 0.41% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Scotia Cap Inc has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Private Limited Liability Company, Florida-based fund reported 116,695 shares. Signaturefd Limited Co invested in 224 shares or 0% of the stock. Mariner Ltd reported 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Renaissance Techs Limited Com holds 0.02% or 219,000 shares. Shell Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 9,350 shares. Raymond James & Assocs owns 31,857 shares. Alps owns 0.01% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 11,545 shares. Rampart Mngmt Com Lc has invested 0.08% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited has 0.06% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.1% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 7,180 shares to 85,340 shares, valued at $25.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,678 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

