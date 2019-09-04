As Celanese Del (CE) Valuation Rose, Holder Telemus Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake; Jcsd Capital Lowered Its Sb Financial Group (SBFG) Position as Valuation Declined

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 5,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 50,427 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.62. About 519,090 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 28/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Engineered Materials Products; 10/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Product Price Increases; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Ateva® EVA Polymers Price Increase; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Adjusted EPS to Increase to About $11 by 2020; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Net $363M; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – “CAN GROW ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 20-25 PERCENT IN 2018”; 30/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsions, VAM Product Price Increases; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20% to 25%; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Were Unable to Reach Agreement With European Commission on Acceptable Conditions; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sb Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 20,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The institutional investor held 266,144 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, down from 286,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Sb Financial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.58M market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.06. About 1,249 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 14/05/2018 – FJ Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Jacobs Asset Management Buys 2.6% of SB Financial Group Inc; 01/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Deploys State Bank GIVES Volunteer Initiative; 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,100 were reported by Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 110,299 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bessemer Gp Inc has 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 1,274 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 230,704 shares. Webster Bancshares N A accumulated 250 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus reported 0.02% stake. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Covey Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 3.81% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 2.97M were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Citigroup reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Tcw Grp Inc has invested 0.04% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 290,323 shares. Citadel Lc accumulated 0% or 5,858 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors has 27 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,398 shares to 43,097 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,691 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $311.84 million for 11.27 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.96 million shares or 0.28% more from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Asset Llc invested 0.52% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Fmr Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 53 shares. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Pnc Fincl Services has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). 11,883 were accumulated by Geode Lc. The North Carolina-based Natl Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). 2,500 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc holds 14,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock reported 8,379 shares. Fj Ltd Co holds 212,886 shares. Cutter & Brokerage accumulated 11,900 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cutler Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 223,387 shares. Punch And Assocs Invest Mngmt owns 98,000 shares. The Oklahoma-based Pinnacle Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG).

Analysts await SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.39 per share. SBFG’s profit will be $3.13M for 8.36 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by SB Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $68,888 activity. 300 shares were bought by CARTER GEORGE W, worth $5,160 on Wednesday, June 5. The insider KLEIN MARK A bought $17,050. 500 shares were bought by MARTIN WILLIAM G, worth $8,040.