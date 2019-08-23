As Celanese Del (CE) Stock Rose, Zpr Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding; Tjx Companies (TJX) Shareholder Westend Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake as Share Value Rose

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 76.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 17,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 5,472 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $540,000, down from 23,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $111.75. About 90,838 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 19/03/2018 – Blackstone, Celanese Ditch Cigarette Venture on EU Opposition; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE SEES ADJ. EARNINGS UP TO ABOUT $11/SHR BY 2020; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Have Withdrawn Notification of Proposed Joint Venture From European Commission; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.68; 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases in Asia; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $1.851 MLN VS $1,471 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Adj EPS $2.79

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 11.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 85,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 686,897 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.55 billion, down from 772,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.36. About 2.10M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Inc. (NYSE:MDT) by 10,456 shares to 390,599 shares, valued at $35.58 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Pacific Etf (VPL) by 52,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madison Invest Holdg Inc has invested 1.37% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Asset One Limited reported 0.23% stake. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt owns 0.23% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 22,862 shares. 7,746 are held by Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited. Bartlett Lc accumulated 1.10M shares. Appleton Incorporated Ma holds 0.96% or 135,433 shares. Citadel Limited Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 53.53M shares or 0.34% of the stock. Buckingham Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 1.11% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Edge Wealth Ltd Liability has 650 shares. Natl Pension reported 0.29% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 96,854 shares. Maverick Capital invested 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd accumulated 0.47% or 92,857 shares.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Retail sector looks for Walmart salvation – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “The TJX Companies, Inc. Reports Q2 FY20 Results; EPS of $0.62 at High End of Guidance – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “As Growth Slows, Is TJX Companies’ Stock a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “JPMorgan Steps To The Sidelines On Eastman Chemical – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Celanese’s ‘surprisingly durable’ results prompt upgrade at J.P. Morgan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.