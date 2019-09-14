As Celanese Del (CE) Shares Rose, Shareholder Muhlenkamp & Co Has Decreased by $5.29 Million Its Position; Essex Ppty Tr Com (ESS) Holder Eii Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $510,123

Muhlenkamp & Co Inc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc sold 49,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 49,278 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31M, down from 98,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $125.49. About 790,083 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Adjusted EBIT Reaching $900M by 2020; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Adjusted EPS to Increase to About $11 by 2020; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS WILL BE REVIEWING STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025 With Covestro AG, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC & Celanese Corporation Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20% to 25%; 18/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsion Polymers and Acetyls Pdt Price Increases; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE ANNOUNCED CAPITAL EFFICIENT CAPACITY EXPANSIONS; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Accounting Officer

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc Com (ESS) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 1,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 7,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15 million, down from 9,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Essex Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $322.63. About 290,464 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Inventory Completion: Peabody Essex Museum, Salem, MA; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Markey, Moulton, Tsongas Announce Essex National Heritage Bill; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Essex Crossing development gets $260M in financing; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in EXFO; 08/05/2018 – Fiduciary Trust Adds Booking, Exits Essex Property: 13F; 02/05/2018 – New Town Utopia – a sweet, sad film about Essex; 02/05/2018 – ESS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $12.28 TO $12.64, EST. $12.46; 29/05/2018 – Superior Essex Earns Top Product of the Year Award from Environmental Leader; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICAL…; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Luna Innovations

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $311.82M for 12.45 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

More important recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Synnex: A Value Play In The IT Distribution Industry – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corp has 0.05% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 24,417 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.06% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). World Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.04% or 8,287 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Carroll Financial reported 47 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). First Interstate Bankshares stated it has 235 shares. Moreover, Fulton Savings Bank Na has 0.04% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 5,366 shares. owns 6.47 million shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.03% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 643,791 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Sun Life Finance invested in 0% or 103 shares.

More notable recent Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Essex Property Trust Worth Its Premium Valuation? – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Significant Time For Essex’s Future – Full Of Opportunities – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Essex Property Trust makes C-suite changes – San Francisco Business Times – San Francisco Business Times” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Essex Is Still Strong, But Valuation Is An Issue – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06 billion and $187.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) by 3,739 shares to 15,227 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Properties Inc by 17,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Wp Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Analysts await Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.35 EPS, up 6.35% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.15 per share. ESS’s profit will be $220.19 million for 24.08 P/E if the $3.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual EPS reported by Essex Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.