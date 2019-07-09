As Celanese Del (CE) Shares Rose, Shareholder Convergence Investment Partners Has Trimmed by $867,398 Its Holding; Brookfield Asset Management Stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) Lowered by $22.25 Million

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 57.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 8,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,533 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $644,000, down from 15,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.26B market cap company. It closed at $104.73 lastly. It is down 6.47% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Have Withdrawn Notification of Proposed Joint Venture From European Commission; 03/04/2018 – Celanese to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 17, 2018; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS DIV 17%, DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Demonstrates the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR Capacity Expansion at Its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Extends Exclusive Acetyls R&D Technology Agreement with SWRDICI; 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Acctg Officer; 16/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Long-Fiber Thermoplastic Products

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 19.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc analyzed 695,400 shares as the company's stock rose 5.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.84 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.84M, down from 3.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.85. About 691,176 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 8.59% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.16% the S&P500.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, down 14.48% or $0.42 from last year’s $2.9 per share. CE’s profit will be $314.00M for 10.56 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

