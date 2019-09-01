As Celanese Del (CE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Ing Groep Nv Decreased Holding; Btim Has Trimmed Bio (TECH) Holding by $11.36 Million

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Bio (TECH) by 52.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 57,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 51,210 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17 million, down from 108,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $191.57. About 142,090 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH); 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 76.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 11,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 3,579 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 15,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $113.37. About 1.06 million shares traded or 11.20% up from the average. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Adjusted EPS to Increase to About $11 by 2020; 03/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/03/2018; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases in Asia; 10/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Product Price Increases; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Acctg Officer; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow: European Commission Required Excessive Divestitures That Would Have Undermined Benefits; 23/04/2018 – DJ Celanese Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CE); 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Adjusted EBIT Reaching $900M by 2020; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Corporation Increases Dividend 17 Percent and Declares Quarterly Dividend

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 33,193 shares to 39,439 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lakeland Financial Corp (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 73,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 372,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $95,530 activity.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 86,800 shares to 236,650 shares, valued at $20.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 24,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

