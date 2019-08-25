As Celanese Del (CE) Share Price Rose, Royal London Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Position by $502.24 Million; As Merck & Co (MRK) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Fulton Bank Has Decreased Position

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 8.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 5,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 52,470 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17B, down from 57,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $107.25. About 1.04M shares traded or 6.92% up from the average. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 18/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsion Polymers and Acetyls Pdt Price Increases; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Adjusted EBIT Reaching $900M by 2020; 14/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases; 03/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS WILL BE REVIEWING STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE ANNOUNCED CAPITAL EFFICIENT CAPACITY EXPANSIONS; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR Capacity Expansion at Its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Net $363M; 27/04/2018 – Celanese Announces VAM and Emulsions Price Increases in Asia; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Have Withdrawn Notification of Proposed Joint Venture From European Commission

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 4,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 40,758 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 45,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 8.88M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 Merck KgaA bi-spec PD-L1 and TGF-β trap decent data, much better looking than SITC17 data 6/16 (37.5%) ORR in HPV associated cancers; 13/04/2018 – Merck Foundation Calls for Action to Break the Infertility Stigma in Africa at FIGO; 06/03/2018 – Faster, more convenient Opdivo dosing schedules gives Bristol-Myers added edge in battle of the PD-1 blockbusters with Merck $BMY $MRK; 09/04/2018 – BREAKING: Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy $MRK +2.6%; 17/04/2018 – LABCYTE INC – AS PART OF AGREEMENT, PROTOTYPE ACOUSTIC-MS SYSTEMS WILL BE INSTALLED AT SELECT MERCK SITES; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS MERCK’S COMPELLING NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DATASETS WILL LEAD TO ITS NEAR/MIDTERM DOMINANCE OF NSCLC INDICATION; 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Results roll in from Akzo Nobel, Merck, Uniper; 09/03/2018 – Merck’s Rebif Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Unchanged; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific

More important recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “JPMorgan Steps To The Sidelines On Eastman Chemical – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.77 million for 10.47 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) by 23,801 shares to 110,177 shares, valued at $11.80 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 22,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,705 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 24,921 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has invested 0.09% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Shine Invest Advisory Serv owns 96 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Bluecrest Mngmt Limited holds 0.05% or 11,800 shares. Srb Corp holds 6,997 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Limited has invested 0.04% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt invested in 1.13 million shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.02% or 1,080 shares. The Japan-based Norinchukin Financial Bank The has invested 0.03% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Massachusetts Ma accumulated 797,346 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 22,397 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Company accumulated 103,118 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 249,791 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mount Vernon Associates Md has invested 0.44% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 8,069 were reported by Rice Hall James & Assocs Lc. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Liability holds 6,658 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Edgestream Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has 58,315 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 2.35% or 168,426 shares in its portfolio. United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd accumulated 583,217 shares. Goelzer Investment Management has 186,650 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Capital Interest Ltd Ca owns 21,739 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Lc owns 65,898 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Congress Asset Communications Ma invested in 0.1% or 95,050 shares. Pinnacle Financial Partners holds 49,353 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Black Creek Inv Management Incorporated holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 428,100 shares. Deprince Race Zollo has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 184,125 shares or 2.28% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).