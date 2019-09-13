As Celanese Del (CE) Market Value Rose, Victory Capital Management Has Increased by $1.08 Million Its Position; As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Market Valuation Rose, Cryder Capital Partners Llp Has Trimmed by $2.25 Million Its Position

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 10,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 42,525 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58 million, up from 32,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $126.3. About 20,690 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Adjusted EBIT Reaching $900M by 2020; 10/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Product Price Increases; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q EPS $2.66; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025 With Covestro AG, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC & Celanese Corporation Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – “CAN GROW ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 20-25 PERCENT IN 2018”; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Raises 2018 Outlook Following Robust Quarter — Market Mover; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020

Cryder Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp sold 16,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 250,144 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.05 million, down from 266,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $136.56. About 14,071 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.7 PCT; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Advsr Incorporated holds 0% or 11,592 shares. Florida-based Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Allstate has invested 0.05% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,719 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 51,192 shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 20 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr reported 3,905 shares. 17,642 are owned by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca. Valley National Advisers Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Curbstone Fincl Mgmt has 14,930 shares. 5,247 were reported by Whittier Tru. Pggm, a Netherlands-based fund reported 428,715 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 26,662 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt reported 0.65% stake.

More news for Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” and published on May 07, 2019 is yet another important article.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $49.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 111,294 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $228.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tegna Inc by 2.47M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,565 shares, and cut its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.32 EPS, down 11.48% or $0.69 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $271.84 million for 6.42 P/E if the $5.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parnassus Ca owns 1.41 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 3,858 shares. Quantitative Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 52,241 shares stake. 820,014 were reported by Invesco Limited. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 94,178 shares. River Road Asset Lc holds 0.09% or 32,588 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Ptnrs Llp holds 3,735 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 562,608 shares stake. Raymond James And Assoc invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Gulf Int Bankshares (Uk) Ltd holds 0.03% or 10,895 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 3,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Capstone Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 1,214 shares. 14,785 were reported by Jefferies Gru Inc Ltd.