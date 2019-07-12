As Celanese Del (CE) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Zpr Investment Management Has Decreased Holding; Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) Shareholder Essex Investment Management Co Raised Stake by $3.41 Million as Share Price Declined

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 76.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 17,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,472 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $540,000, down from 23,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $107.29. About 302,014 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS DIV 17%, DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 03/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Adjusted EBIT Reaching $900M by 2020; 27/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Vinyl Acetate-based Emulsions Price Increases; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Statement on Withdrawal of European Commission Notification; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Net $363M; 09/03/2018 Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increase; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment Plans at Investor Day

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 47.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 18,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,282 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61M, up from 39,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $178.68. About 465,284 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 68,057 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). British Columbia Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Pictet Asset Management Ltd stated it has 66,626 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 71,786 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.03% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Stanley holds 9,091 shares. Curbstone Mngmt has invested 0.39% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 5,601 are owned by Kentucky Retirement. United Kingdom-based Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited has invested 0.64% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Earnest Prtn Limited Company accumulated 96 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 138,327 shares. Moreover, Auxier Asset has 0.61% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Greystone Managed Invs holds 70,643 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Celanese Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Celanese Corporation (CE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Merck, Coca-Cola and other top CEOs join NYSEâ€™s new council to advance corporate diversity – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, down 14.48% or $0.42 from last year’s $2.9 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.79 million for 10.82 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Ltd Liability Company reported 5,267 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability owns 3,343 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Management Inc accumulated 670,437 shares. 792 are held by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Cambridge Investment Advsrs Inc holds 0.1% or 57,191 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com accumulated 393,346 shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora reported 1,100 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ci Invs owns 73,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Inc accumulated 1,995 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 55,750 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management Inc reported 1,903 shares. Cap Planning Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.32% or 5,794 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley holds 4,744 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.43% or 3.62 million shares. 1,660 are held by James Inv Rech.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Lawrence Taylor W sold $1.84 million worth of stock or 10,023 shares. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Wood Michael J sold $643,693.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $676.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalara Inc Com by 8,943 shares to 4,515 shares, valued at $252,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc Com (NYSE:CHGG) by 39,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,857 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Heico Stock Can Keep Your Portfolio Soaring – Investorplace.com” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ARRY, RTN, DATA and MDSO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “US Army soldiers to receive enhanced Stinger missiles for counter-drone missions – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Energy: United Technologies and Raytheon Look to Build an Aerospace Titan – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 30, 2019.