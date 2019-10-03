As Celanese Del (CE) Market Value Rose, Holder Muhlenkamp & Co Decreased Its Position; Fiserv (FISV) Valuation Rose While Kensico Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $18.75 Million

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 206,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 2.86 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260.87 million, down from 3.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $102.85. About 1.48 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV)

Muhlenkamp & Co Inc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc sold 49,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 49,278 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31 million, down from 98,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $118.37. About 364,440 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR® Capacity Expansion at its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 10/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Product Price Increases; 03/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases; 09/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increase; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Blackstone, Celanese Ditch Cigarette Venture on EU Opposition; 30/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsions, VAM Product Price Increases

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $311.82M for 11.74 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1832 Asset LP holds 4,390 shares. Shine Advisory owns 96 shares. Hallmark Cap owns 181,043 shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. Private Tru Na has invested 0.06% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Bancorp Of America De reported 890,236 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Natixis holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 112,057 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 18,066 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Motco invested 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). D E Shaw And stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Brown Brothers Harriman reported 3.29 million shares. First Allied Advisory Service, a Missouri-based fund reported 5,017 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 685 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Celanese posts Q2 earnings topper, reaffirms full-year earnings guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Celanese Announces Price Increases in China on Polyacetal (POM) Grades – Business Wire” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Celanese Corporation: Celanese to Hold Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on October 22, 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NOVO BANCO Selects Fiserv to Modernize Payments Processing – Business Wire” published on October 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fiserv’s new kiosk reads palms for biometric identification – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv’s Incredible Run Is Not Over – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Limited reported 0.01% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 179,931 shares. Madrona Fincl Serv Ltd Liability owns 3,860 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin Bankshares The accumulated 56,443 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset reported 58,068 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0.11% stake. North Star Invest Mngmt invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 12,368 were reported by Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Liability. 6,065 are held by Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.11% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 15,477 shares. Greenleaf Trust invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). First Personal Financial has 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Jlb Assocs, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,765 shares. Mai Capital invested in 12,677 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc reported 14,156 shares.