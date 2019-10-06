As Celanese Del (CE) Market Valuation Rose, Muhlenkamp & Co Has Cut Position; Burns J W & Co Has Lifted Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) Position by $359,640; Stock Rose

Muhlenkamp & Co Inc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc sold 49,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 49,278 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31M, down from 98,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $119.53. About 512,597 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 03/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Delivering Annualized Adjusted EBIT Increase of About 15% From 2017 Through 2020; 25/04/2018 – Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025 With Covestro AG, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC & Celanese Corporation Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Raises Dividend to 54c Vs. 46c; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Adjusted EPS to Increase to About $11 by 2020; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Ateva® EVA Polymers Price Increase; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – PARTIES WERE UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON ACCEPTABLE CONDITIONS TO ALLOW PROPOSED JV TO PROCEED; 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS; 03/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/03/2018; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Annual Adjusted EBIT in Acetate Tow to Remain Stable Through 2020

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) by 50.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 1,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 4,403 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 million, up from 2,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $219.8. About 3.60 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bamco Inc New York accumulated 4,179 shares. Goodwin Daniel L reported 6,000 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) owns 21,874 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa reported 1.56% stake. Origin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.24% or 45,657 shares in its portfolio. 772,156 were reported by Coho Partners Ltd. 1.42 million were accumulated by Ny State Teachers Retirement System. Lourd Cap Limited Liability Co has 2,300 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Affinity Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 2.33% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 33,260 shares. 39,470 were reported by Hardman Johnston Glob Advsrs Ltd. Natixis Lp holds 379,263 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry &, Texas-based fund reported 1,705 shares. Fayez Sarofim And reported 0.69% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Andra Ap has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Boston Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0.42% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Executives on the move at UnitedHealth Group – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Options Traders Strike as UnitedHealth Breaks Out – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Have the Stomach, Start Buying UNH Stock as It Bottoms Out – Yahoo Finance” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “UAB, UnitedHealthcare reach tentative agreement on new contact – Birmingham Business Journal” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers Merchants Investments holds 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 253 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 8,237 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 182,154 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Westfield Cap Mgmt Company Limited Partnership holds 21,530 shares. Dodge Cox holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 10.80 million shares. Moreover, Foster Motley Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). The Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Qs Ltd Co has 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Baldwin Investment Mngmt reported 0.4% stake. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd accumulated 4,500 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 296,184 shares. 10,680 are owned by Sumitomo Life Com.

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Fitbit and FibriCheck Announce Partnership to Deliver CE-Marked Heart Health Detection App to Fitbit Smartwatch Users in Europe – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “4 Months Ago, I Liked Celanese, And Now? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “32 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Celanese Corp (CE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Celanese Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 21, 2019.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $310.34M for 11.86 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.