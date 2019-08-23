As Celanese Corp. (CE) Market Value Rose, Holder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Lowered Stake; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Share Value Declined, Janney Montgomery Scott Lifted Its Holding by $3.70 Million

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 42,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 411,772 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.40 million, up from 369,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $82.95. About 3.50 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp. (CE) by 26.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 14,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 41,137 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, down from 55,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $113.74. About 860,025 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR® Capacity Expansion at its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Raises Dividend to 54c Vs. 46c; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Elanco: Jensen Was Most Recently CFO for Celanese Corp; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Were Unable to Reach Agreement With European Commission on Acceptable Conditions; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Cap Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Acctg Officer; 03/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/03/2018; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets; 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishs Sp Smcp600 Grw Etf (IJT) by 6,152 shares to 19,451 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp Del A (NYSE:CE) by 7,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,657 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Lc has invested 0.22% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc stated it has 6,962 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Washington Tru Bank invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Boston Ptnrs reported 283,527 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0.2% or 889,733 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 3,716 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bouchey Financial Limited reported 3,760 shares. White Pine Inv Company reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hodges holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,450 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 1,347 shares. Cypress Mngmt Ltd Liability Com (Wy) has 1.51% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First Mercantile Co owns 10,422 shares. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Limited owns 30,031 shares. Cap International Inc Ca reported 30,706 shares stake. Da Davidson And holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 64,693 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 66,708 shares to 72,503 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Information Services I (NYSE:FIS) by 23,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Okta Inc..

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $318.37 million for 11.11 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

