As Celanese Corp. (CE) Market Valuation Rose, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Lowered Its Position by $2.51 Million; Pioneer Trust Bank N A Continues to Hold Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Amazon Inc Com (AMZN) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 258 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30M, up from 429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Amazon Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $857.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $35.52 during the last trading session, reaching $1732.81. About 2.10M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 27/03/2018 – The Big Interview: A Chinese Startup’s Big Ambition: Amazon for Services; 15/05/2018 – Amazon spokesperson Drew Herdener said that Seattle city revenue growth over the last 7 years “far outpaces the Seattle population increase over the same time period. The city does not have a revenue problem – it has a spending efficiency problem; 09/05/2018 – Sears: DieHard All-Season Passenger Tires Will Be Sold on Amazon.com; 16/05/2018 – More than a dozen executives and senior managers have left Amazon over the past 10 months; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead – But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New; 29/05/2018 – Protesters at Amazon shareholder meeting to fly a plane with a banner reading: ‘Bezos needs a boss’; 07/05/2018 – Walmart takes on Amazon in India with Flipkart deal; 03/04/2018 – Would Putin Go Postal Over Amazon?

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp. (CE) by 57.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 23,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 17,642 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, down from 41,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $121.39. About 238,666 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – Celanese Is Abandoning Merger Agreement With Blackstone’s Rhodia Acetow Business; 25/04/2018 – Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025 With Covestro AG, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC & Celanese Corporation Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Blackstone, Celanese Ditch Cigarette Venture on EU Opposition; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Corporation Increases Dividend 17 Percent and Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Acctg Officer; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Osher Van De Voorde Inv Management has invested 4.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Prudential Fincl invested in 642,975 shares. Whetstone Capital Ltd Liability holds 9.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 16,171 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability has invested 4.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mengis Capital Mgmt holds 1,006 shares. Riverbridge Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 31,797 shares. Eagle Glob Advsr holds 11,150 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Veritable Lp holds 12,756 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 1.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). City Communications Fl reported 2,177 shares. Marathon Capital Mngmt invested 0.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 2,218 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Clean Yield holds 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 98 shares. Ima Wealth holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,353 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Com reported 1,052 shares.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $241.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,311 shares to 35,742 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 234 are held by Gp One Trading Lp. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.02% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 11,000 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio. 30,135 are owned by Auxier Asset Mgmt. Delphi Mngmt Ma holds 1.39% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 14,322 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 4,719 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 4,807 were accumulated by Everence Capital Management. Hexavest reported 315,453 shares. 16,203 were accumulated by Us Bancorp De. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 0.04% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 1.27 million shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Management Ltd has invested 0.06% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Essex Mngmt Company Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 135 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.07% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 2.30 million shares.

