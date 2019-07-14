As Celanese (CE) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Ameriprise Financial Has Cut Its Stake by $29.43 Million; Prudential Plc Increases Holding in Fedex (FDX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 34.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 300,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 565,472 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.76M, down from 865,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $107.01. About 625,654 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Delivering Annualized Adjusted EBIT Increase of About 15% From 2017 Through 2020; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS WILL BE REVIEWING STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 30/04/2018 – CELANESE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE ACETYLS R&D TECHNOLOGY PACT WITH SWR; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE ANNOUNCED CAPITAL EFFICIENT CAPACITY EXPANSIONS; 30/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsions, VAM Product Price Increases; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Statement on Withdrawal of European Commission Notification; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Celanese to Increase Global VAM and Acetic Acid Production Through New Capacity and Debottlenecking Projects; 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 16,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 87,175 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.81M, up from 70,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $167.47. About 3.22 million shares traded or 48.05% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women lnnovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 20/03/2018 – Rochelle Metzger: #BREAKING: A device exploded early Tuesday at a FedEx ground distribution facility in Texas injuring one; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.72; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE CONDUCTING FOLLOW UP INVESTIGATION ON FEDEX PKG; 20/03/2018 – WETM-TV: BREAKING: Package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas; 1 hurt; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $17.90 TO $18.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 20/03/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device.”; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Express Expands its Retail Footprint in India Through Strategic Alliance With Wirecard

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 160,005 shares to 306,018 shares, valued at $16.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) by 149,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Kelly Services Inc (NASDAQ:KELYA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Curbstone Fin holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 14,630 shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 26,419 shares stake. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 1,132 shares. Strs Ohio owns 6,234 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Sun Life holds 219 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utah-based Albion Ut has invested 0.09% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 14,387 were accumulated by Delphi Ma. First Trust Advsr Lp reported 111,158 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 305,959 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 194,832 were reported by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. Mason Street Ltd invested in 18,275 shares. Moreover, Tcw Gru has 0.04% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Fifth Third State Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Raymond James & Associate has 31,857 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, down 14.48% or $0.42 from last year’s $2.9 per share. CE’s profit will be $314.00 million for 10.79 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CorMedix Receives Encouraging FDA Feedback on Neutrolin® LOCK-IT-100 Data – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Celanese: Will You Take The Bait? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Celanese Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 21, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $419,160 activity.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1.98 million shares to 50.40 million shares, valued at $55.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc by 4,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,297 shares, and cut its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kj Harrison & Prtn Inc has 0.27% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Davidson Invest Advsr holds 0.78% or 40,890 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 120 shares or 0% of the stock. St Johns Invest Management Co Lc holds 0.56% or 3,966 shares in its portfolio. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 3,470 shares in its portfolio. St James Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 2,050 shares. Principal Fin Gp reported 349,699 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Southeast Asset has 7,447 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Beach Counsel Pa reported 15,978 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 246,145 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Limited invested 0.34% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.13% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Stifel Corp reported 288,131 shares stake. Farmers & Merchants Invests holds 0.32% or 26,015 shares in its portfolio. Altrinsic Global Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 1% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 119,694 shares.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FDX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts FedEx (FDX) Investors to Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors Who Suffered $50,000+ Losses to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TUSK, CLDR, PYX and FDX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT – FedEx Corporation (FDX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “U.S. And China To Resume Trade Talks – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Is Delivering Value At Current Prices – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.