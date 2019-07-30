As Celanese (CE) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Affinity Investment Advisors Has Lowered Position by $1.93 Million; Microsoft (Put) (MSFT) Shareholder Highland Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.11 Million

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) (MSFT) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.63. About 1.66M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 24.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 19,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,945 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, down from 80,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $111.6. About 31,203 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 30/04/2018 – Celanese Demonstrates the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/04/2018; 28/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Engineered Materials Products; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Acetyl Chain Ops Adjusted EBIT Surpassing $900M by 2020; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 30/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsions, VAM Product Price Increases; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment Plans at Investor Day

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Celanese Corp (CE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “7 Stocks To Watch For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Celanese Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 per share – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Celanese posts Q2 earnings topper, reaffirms full-year earnings guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.77 million for 10.90 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab accumulated 226,272 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd owns 9,699 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 42,314 shares. 16 are held by Tortoise Capital Advisors Ltd. Primecap Mngmt Ca has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Dubuque Natl Bank & Communications holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd has 258 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Tru Company has 0.01% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 3,890 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 3,619 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America invested in 0% or 369 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has 26,628 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Voya Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 402,980 shares. 7,000 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 5,852 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7,650 shares to 162,675 shares, valued at $13.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).