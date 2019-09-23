As Celanese (CE) Stock Rose, Petroleum & Resources Raised Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Oakworth Capital Has Boosted Its Holding

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Celanese Corporation (CE) by 165.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 28,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 46,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.00M, up from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Celanese Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $122.68. About 774,801 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 10/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Product Price Increases; 03/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/03/2018; 18/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsion Polymers and Acetyls Pdt Price Increases; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Statement on Withdrawal of European Commission Notification; 04/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/04/2018; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE ANNOUNCED CAPITAL EFFICIENT CAPACITY EXPANSIONS; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Raises 2018 Outlook Following Robust Quarter — Market Mover; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Acctg Officer

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 3,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,747 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.38 million, up from 79,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – Co.Exist: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads at event next week; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Dublin €13bn in back tax as appeals continue; 08/05/2018 – Here’s everything Buffett has said about Apple over the years; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Apple to Unveil New Education Products (Video); 26/04/2018 – Apple Officially Discontinues its AirPort Wireless Routers; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 25/05/2018 – Apple sees steep increase in U.S. national security requests; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers, a development that hit European chipmakers

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $524.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 58,867 shares to 63,103 shares, valued at $943,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rbo And Limited Liability Com has 2.67% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 174,215 are owned by Cullinan Associate. Estabrook Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amarillo Retail Bank has invested 2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gladius Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 30,220 shares. Renaissance Gp Limited Liability Corp has 158,149 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. 140,621 are owned by Community Trust &. Oakwood Ltd Company Ca owns 55,610 shares or 4.72% of their US portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 5.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 25,004 shares. First Hawaiian Bank holds 0.85% or 79,948 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stillwater Invest Mgmt Lc accumulated 44,149 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Of Wisconsin Board reported 2.7% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Fin Associates accumulated 47 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,725 are held by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 688 shares. First Personal Fin Svcs invested in 0% or 4 shares. Blackrock stated it has 8.89 million shares. Stonebridge Cap Lc holds 76 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 23 shares. Sweden-based Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab has invested 0.08% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Llc invested in 1,664 shares. California-based Intl Investors has invested 0.28% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Horizon Invs Llc has 2,375 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 15,702 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Meeder Asset Management, Ohio-based fund reported 1,443 shares. The Alabama-based Stanley has invested 0.24% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).

