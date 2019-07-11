As Celanese (CE) Stock Rose, Inverness Counsel Boosted by $3.86 Million Its Holding; As Clorox Company (CLX) Market Valuation Declined, Btim Trimmed Its Holding

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Clorox Company (CLX) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 219,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.29M, down from 227,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Clorox Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $154.98. About 396,187 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30, EST. $6.17; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points; 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clorox’s Announced Acquisition Of Nutranext Is Credit Negative, But Ratings Not Affected; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 39,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 328,472 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.39 million, up from 289,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $105.04. About 1.32M shares traded or 24.39% up from the average. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS DIV 17%, DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 03/04/2018 – Celanese to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 17, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Raises 2018 Outlook Following Robust Quarter — Market Mover; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow: European Commission Required Excessive Divestitures That Would Have Undermined Benefits; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Annual Adjusted EBIT in Acetate Tow to Remain Stable Through 2020; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 30/04/2018 – CELANESE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE ACETYLS R&D TECHNOLOGY PACT WITH SWR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Network Lc reported 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Ardevora Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.92% or 357,594 shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas owns 19,910 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Primecap Mngmt Company Ca holds 10,950 shares. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Bahl Gaynor Incorporated reported 40,127 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 4,314 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Lc reported 56,600 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% or 34,330 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Cambridge Rech Advsrs holds 0% or 3,351 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.02% stake. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 0.13% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 8,510 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com reported 103,118 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Scotia Capital reported 9,134 shares.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,404 shares to 676,437 shares, valued at $79.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 25,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,132 shares, and cut its stake in Brown (NYSE:BF.B).

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Celanese to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on July 23, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MRI Interventions, Inc. Announces Uplisting to NYSE American – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CorMedix Inc. Set to Join the Russell 2000® Index – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Merck, Coca-Cola and other top CEOs join NYSEâ€™s new council to advance corporate diversity – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Frank’s International: Taking The Right Steps? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds (NYSE:TR) by 18,700 shares to 437,720 shares, valued at $16.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 7,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Clorox Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Raymond James Still Sidelined As Clorox Cleans Up Prices, Gross Margins – Benzinga” published on February 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Can Clorox Combat Its Headwinds? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 23, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,025 are held by Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Llc. Andra Ap owns 39,700 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.02% or 7,493 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Assetmark owns 0.04% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 28,042 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 135,483 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Illinois-based Blair William & Company Il has invested 0.04% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 85,205 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Cap Advsr Limited reported 1,834 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Gru Ltd Liability Company owns 160,453 shares. Bb&T stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Burns J W And New York stated it has 0.52% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Amalgamated Bancorp owns 18,941 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.63 million activity.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.85 earnings per share, up 11.45% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CLX’s profit will be $234.20 million for 20.94 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.47% EPS growth.