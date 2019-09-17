As Celanese (CE) Stock Rose, Holder Covey Capital Advisors Decreased Stake by $1.45 Million; United Technologies (UTX) Holder Bp Wealth Management Has Decreased Holding by $1.69 Million

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 12,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 123,419 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.07 million, down from 136,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $137.65. About 566,719 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 47.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 13,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 15,224 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 28,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $123.05. About 264,106 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 30/04/2018 – CELANESE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE ACETYLS R&D TECHNOLOGY PACT WITH SWR; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS; 25/04/2018 – Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025 With Covestro AG, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC & Celanese Corporation Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE STATEMENT ON WITHDRAWAL OF EC NOTIFICATION; 27/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Vinyl Acetate-based Emulsions Price Increases; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – PARTIES WERE UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON ACCEPTABLE CONDITIONS TO ALLOW PROPOSED JV TO PROCEED; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Delivering Annualized Adjusted EBIT Increase of About 15% From 2017 Through 2020; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE ANNOUNCED CAPITAL EFFICIENT CAPACITY EXPANSIONS; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Extends Exclusive Acetyls R&D Technology Agreement with SWRDICI

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 17.12 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “United Technologies (UTX) Otis Spinout Could Offer a Source of Fundamental Value – William Blair – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Finally, Some Relief on the Trade Front – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Greenbrier, CSX And Norfolk Southern Announce Executive Appointments – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 2.67 million shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar has 48,024 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Front Barnett Associate Limited Liability Co invested in 2.37% or 108,532 shares. Horan Capital Advsr Lc owns 0.17% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,936 shares. Cambridge Investment Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Eqis owns 16,236 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Veritable LP invested in 0.21% or 79,827 shares. Counselors stated it has 51,025 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.27% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). First Mercantile invested in 0.06% or 4,491 shares. Mendel Money stated it has 3.33% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.52% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 97,347 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com has 589,791 shares. Comerica State Bank reported 206,297 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.28% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark (NYSE:CVS) by 18,031 shares to 145,152 shares, valued at $7.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) by 42,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73M and $83.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 7,470 shares to 30,750 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Another recent and important Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news was published by Benzinga.com which published an article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019.