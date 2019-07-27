As Celanese (CE) Shares Rose, Covey Capital Advisors Lowered Position by $673,750; As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Market Value Declined, Lionstone Capital Management Boosted Stake

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 1.61M shares traded or 46.64% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 04/04/2018 – Six Flags Plans to Open Theme Park in Saudi Arabia; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 23/03/2018 – Now Go Backward on BATMAN™: The Ride at Six Flags St. Louis; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,744 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, down from 35,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $111.16. About 682,773 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS; 28/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Engineered Materials Products; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE STATEMENT ON WITHDRAWAL OF EC NOTIFICATION; 30/04/2018 – Celanese to Increase Global VAM and Acetic Acid Production Through New Capacity and Debottlenecking Projects; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Net $363M; 23/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Tate & Lyle, Celanese; 09/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increase; 03/04/2018 – Celanese to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 17, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR® Capacity Expansion at its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Adjusted EBIT Reaching $900M by 2020

