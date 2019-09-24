As Celanese (CE) Share Value Rose, Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Holding by $3.27 Million; Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holding Maintained by Somerville Kurt F

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Celanese Corporation (CE) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 30,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 3.44M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $370.88M, down from 3.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Celanese Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $122.47. About 771,231 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases in Asia; 30/04/2018 – CELANESE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE ACETYLS R&D TECHNOLOGY PACT WITH SWR; 28/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Engineered Materials Products; 25/04/2018 – Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025 With Covestro AG, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC & Celanese Corporation Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION; 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases in Asia; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR® Capacity Expansion at its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 489.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 7,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 9,071 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.28 million, up from 1,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.43. About 887,436 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northeast Inv Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Court Place Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Macquarie Group Ltd holds 105,846 shares. Chilton Inv Ltd Liability Com accumulated 112,440 shares or 0.93% of the stock. The Ohio-based Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh has invested 0.27% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Gam Holdings Ag holds 48,870 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. 41,342 were reported by Metropolitan Life. Moors & Cabot Inc has 9,701 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Sageworth Comm accumulated 2,163 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Affinity Advisors Lc reported 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). New Hampshire-based Hemenway Tru Ltd has invested 1.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability Co owns 6,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Grp Incorporated accumulated 86,952 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 63,263 shares. Northeast Fin Consultants reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2,743 shares to 33,805 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 9,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,427 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Grp Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Swiss Comml Bank invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company Limited invested in 0.09% or 9,427 shares. D E Shaw & Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 89,906 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 5,413 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc reported 0.06% stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 28,736 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 3,270 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd Partnership has 9,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 232,892 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Fruth Investment has 13,000 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 675,046 shares.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $311.82 million for 12.15 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) by 42,286 shares to 9.39M shares, valued at $292.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) by 22,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV).