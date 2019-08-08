As Celanese (CE) Share Value Rose, Inverness Counsel Upped Position by $3.86 Million; Copeland Capital Management Increases Stake in Coresite Realty (COR)

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 39,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 328,472 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.39M, up from 289,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $106.44. About 983,027 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 03/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/03/2018; 16/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Long-Fiber Thermoplastic Products; 03/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases; 04/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/04/2018; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – PARTIES WERE UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON ACCEPTABLE CONDITIONS TO ALLOW PROPOSED JV TO PROCEED; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Accounting Officer; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE STATEMENT ON WITHDRAWAL OF EC NOTIFICATION; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.68

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Coresite Realty Corporation (COR) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 8,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 61,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54 million, up from 52,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $110.74. About 281,826 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR); 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION EXTENDS PRIMARY TERM OF FACILITY TO APRIL 2022, WITH A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 29/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Dividend Growth May Be Sparking Buying Interest

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold COR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Cap And holds 653,520 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 54 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al stated it has 9,641 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Michigan-based Telemus Capital Lc has invested 0.21% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Spirit Of America Mgmt New York holds 36,700 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.01% or 14,258 shares in its portfolio. Shelton owns 259 shares. Asset Mngmt One Company Limited reported 70,477 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Company holds 0% or 43,156 shares. 1,525 are owned by Cap Ltd Llc. Regions holds 0% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) or 1,742 shares. Whittier Communication holds 47,846 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Llc holds 152,080 shares. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv has 0% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 261,006 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CoreSite Realty Corporation: Possible Double Top Reversal May Hinder Dividend Growth – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Data Center REITs to Buy That Deliver Sizable Income – Investorplace.com” published on May 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Did DLR Stock Just Get Stronger Thanks to Salesforce? – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2018. More interesting news about CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CoreSite Enables Enterprises with Direct, Private Connectivity between VMware and AWS – Business Wire” published on November 28, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Big Tech Continues Driving Data Center Growth: 5 Top Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 14,251 shares to 48,931 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick And Co (NYSE:MKC) by 23,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,555 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) – JPMorgan Steps To The Sidelines On Eastman Chemical – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Celanese Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 per share – Business Wire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.