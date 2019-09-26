As Celanese (CE) Share Value Rose, Covey Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $1.45 Million; Genie Energy LTD (GNE) Shareholder State Street Lifted Its Stake by $1.97 Million

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 47.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 13,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 15,224 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 28,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $121.42. About 23,581 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/04/2018 – Celanese Raises 2018 Outlook Following Robust Quarter — Market Mover; 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Adjusted EPS to Increase to About $11 by 2020; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE SEES ADJ. EARNINGS UP TO ABOUT $11/SHR BY 2020; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Statement on Withdrawal of European Commission Notification; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.68; 27/04/2018 – Celanese Announces VAM and Emulsions Price Increases in Asia; 30/04/2018 – Celanese to Increase Global VAM and Acetic Acid Production Through New Capacity and Debottlenecking Projects; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases in Asia; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS

State Street Corp increased its stake in Genie Energy Ltd (GNE) by 1812.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 196,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 207,580 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21 million, up from 10,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Genie Energy Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.34. About 1,959 shares traded. Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) has risen 109.11% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 109.11% the S&P500. Some Historical GNE News: 11/03/2018 – Zain Group selects Genie Networks to provide an ideal all-in-one traffic visibility and security solution; 04/04/2018 – Central Energy USA And Diversegy Announce Professional Referral Program; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Genie Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Down in April; 08/03/2018 – Genie Energy 4Q Rev $73.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Genie Energy Ltd Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNE); 27/03/2018 – China Unicom Builds its Largest DDoS Protection Cloud with Genie; 26/03/2018 – FAA: JO 7340.445 – ICAO Three Letter Designator (3LD) “AUD” And Associated Telephony “GENIE”; 09/05/2018 – Genie Energy Short-Interest Ratio Rises 169% to 25 Days; 10/04/2018 – Food Technology Innovator Genie Enterprise Raises $10 Million to Enter U.S. Market; 10/04/2018 – GENIE ENTERPRISE LTD SAYS CLOSING OF SERIES A ROUND OF FINANCING, WHICH WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED AT $10 MLN

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $397,135 activity.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.59M shares to 187.99 million shares, valued at $10.29 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etsy Inc by 826,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold GNE shares while 13 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 6.59 million shares or 32.51% more from 4.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 127,782 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 35,558 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) for 24,871 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 14,700 shares stake. Susquehanna International Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE). Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Limited owns 69,951 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) or 32,184 shares. State Street holds 0% or 207,580 shares in its portfolio. Old West Investment Mgmt has 0.81% invested in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE). Northern holds 0% or 60,863 shares in its portfolio. Gp One Trading LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) for 12,907 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0% of its portfolio in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE).

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $83.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,840 shares to 35,833 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 10,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Cl C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Services Automobile Association stated it has 45,871 shares. Moreover, Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas Incorporated owns 39,210 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 0% stake. The Ohio-based Foster & Motley has invested 0.15% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 0.23% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Lyrical Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 3.44 million shares or 5.13% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has invested 0.23% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Td Asset Management has 0.11% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 385,073 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pictet North America Advisors Sa holds 0.07% or 4,190 shares. Missouri-based Parkside Bancorporation Tru has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Kbc Gru Nv reported 34,522 shares stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.06% stake.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $311.83M for 12.05 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.