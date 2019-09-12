As Celanese (CE) Share Price Rose, Inverness Counsel Has Raised by $887,672 Its Stake; As Fortinet (FTNT) Market Value Declined, Etrade Capital Management Upped Stake by $663,480

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 8,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 336,768 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.30M, up from 328,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $124.72. About 391,770 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 04/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/04/2018; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Annual Adjusted EBIT in Acetate Tow to Remain Stable Through 2020; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsion Polymers and Acetyls Pdt Price Increases; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Demonstrates the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 03/04/2018 – Celanese to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 17, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Acetyl Chain Ops Adjusted EBIT Surpassing $900M by 2020; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Adj EPS $2.79

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 68.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 8,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 21,528 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65 million, up from 12,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $78.5. About 731,590 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Moves 0.12%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Fortinet Partners with Telenor Sweden | INN – Investing News Network” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Alibaba Stock Will Be Just Fine Without Jack Ma – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ON Semiconductor New Products to Aid High-Power Applications – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Fortinet (FTNT) Up 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 4,424 shares to 6,238 shares, valued at $624,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 20,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,977 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

More important recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synnex: A Value Play In The IT Distribution Industry – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 75,098 shares. Burney stated it has 2,462 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation stated it has 719 shares. 8,237 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 23,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.05% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Wesbanco Commercial Bank Incorporated owns 0.05% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 9,300 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd accumulated 615,228 shares or 0.68% of the stock. 13,945 were accumulated by Hartford Communications. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 258,504 shares. Invesco invested in 0.03% or 1.03M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.02% or 42,619 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 59,826 shares. Cibc Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apergy Corp by 84,579 shares to 204,251 shares, valued at $6.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Cos. (NYSE:CSL) by 50,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750,713 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).