As Celanese (CE) Share Price Rose, Holder Cleararc Capital Has Lifted Position; Holder First Washington Raised Fireeye (FEYE) Position

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 189.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 4,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 6,642 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, up from 2,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $113.37. About 1.06M shares traded or 11.20% up from the average. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – Celanese Is Abandoning Merger Agreement With Blackstone’s Rhodia Acetow Business; 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS; 28/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Engineered Materials Products; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Statement on Withdrawal of European Commission Notification; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Corporation Increases Dividend 17 Percent and Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 14/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases in Asia

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 51,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 208,959 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 157,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 1.71M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS 4C; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS $0.00; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE, REPORTS $525.0M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 15/03/2018 – There are no rules of engagement in cyberspace, says FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia, leaving countries that rely heavily on the internet, like the U.S., vulnerable to cyber attacks; 16/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q REV. $199.1M, EST. $194.5M; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Delivers End-to-End Protection With Next-Generation Endpoint Security and Managed Defense

More recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.81 million are held by Lsv Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.04% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Muhlenkamp & Com stated it has 4.61% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Jennison Assoc Limited Co accumulated 6,198 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 50,149 shares. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Mngmt Limited has invested 0.05% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 1.81M shares. Stifel, Missouri-based fund reported 30,921 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Ardevora Asset Ltd Liability Partnership reported 357,594 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 4,650 shares. Fruth Investment Mngmt reported 13,000 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.05% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 24,145 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 111,158 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,888 shares to 46,845 shares, valued at $13.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 59,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,931 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).