As Celanese (CE) Market Value Rose, Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Increased Its Position by $59.90 Million; Accredited Investors Has Decreased Its Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holding by $373,098 as Stock Price Declined

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 101.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 559,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119.93M, up from 552,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $122.29. About 729,654 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 30/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsions, VAM Product Price Increases; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 28/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Engineered Materials Products; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE SEES ADJ. EARNINGS UP TO ABOUT $11/SHR BY 2020; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – “CAN GROW ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 20-25 PERCENT IN 2018”; 04/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/04/2018; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Elanco: Jensen Was Most Recently CFO for Celanese Corp; 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Annual Adjusted EBIT in Acetate Tow to Remain Stable Through 2020; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Acctg Officer

Accredited Investors Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 46.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc sold 5,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 6,603 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $441,000, down from 12,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $66.86. About 4.70 million shares traded or 56.20% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stereotaxis Announces Uplisting to NYSE American – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “JPMorgan Steps To The Sidelines On Eastman Chemical – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Fitbit and FibriCheck Announce Partnership to Deliver CE-Marked Heart Health Detection App to Fitbit Smartwatch Users in Europe – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “4 Months Ago, I Liked Celanese, And Now? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Celanese: A High Quality Name Trading Below What It Deserves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

