As Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Wexford Capital LP Has Decreased by $2.05 Million Its Stake; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Advent Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.08 Million

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 15.70 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 17/04/2018 – POSITIVE RESULTS WITH DIVITUM® FROM NEW PFIZER STUDY PRESENTED AT THE AACR CONGRESS; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Primary Endpoint Was Extending Disease-Free Survival Compared With Placebo; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO WILL HOLD 25 PCT STAKE IN ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS; CO WILL BE REPRESENTED ON ALLOGENE’S BOARD; 27/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline last week quit the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer healthcare business, endangering an auction the U.S. drugmaker hoped would bring in as much as $20 billion; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – CURRENTLY IN PROCESS OF SELLING ITS HEADQUARTERS PROPERTY ON EAST 42(ND) STREET; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.05 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 680.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by 65.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 43,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% . The hedge fund held 23,265 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11M, down from 66,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.7. About 236,832 shares traded. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89; 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN); 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday

Analysts await Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 7.98% or $0.30 from last year’s $3.76 per share. FUN’s profit will be $194.51M for 3.95 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Cedar Fair, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 211.71% EPS growth.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $860.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9,716 shares to 12,041 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acacia Communications Inc by 87,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM).

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Capital Corp (Prn) by 618,000 shares to 50.49M shares, valued at $52.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc (Prn) by 440,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Tcp Cap Corp (Prn).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 15.03 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

